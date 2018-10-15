What is Adobe Premiere Rush CC and how easy is it to use?

In order to run Premiere Rush CC, you need a computer, an iPhone, or iPad.

Go here for system requirements.

Once you have the equipment, download Premiere Rush CC.

When the product finishes installation, go through the one-minute interactive tutorial that walks you through the basics of editing your first video.

More tutorials are available on Rush Learn and Support.

Adobe also has these handy workflow guides:

You can capture video with the Premiere Rush CC app, or you can bring in video captured by any phone, DSLR, or mirrorless camera into the app. Rush auto-separates all scenes into clips. You can also bring in audio files saved on your phone, or use Premiere Rush CC soundtracks.

Here are some helpful guides for additional reading:

You can edit videos on your mobile device, or switch over to Premiere Rush CC on your desktop, with seamless syncing. You'll have access to the same editing capabilities across your iOS and desktop devices, too. Anyway, once you've got your video clips ready to go in the Premiere Rush CC app, you can then edit and refine by cutting out clips, splitting cups, trimming clips, and shuffling scenes.

You can also add transitions, as well as text overlays. You can even customise the font, font style, font size, and colour. You can further add animated motion graphics, with the ability to move, scale, and rotate title and graphic templates directly on the Preview monitor.

Here are some helpful guides for additional reading:

You can import music and audio clips, or you can record voiceovers directly into your timeline. Premiere Rush CC also comes with 10 royalty-free soundtracks that you can import and use in your video. For more information, see Adobe's guide on how to add and edit audio.

Premiere Rush CC features colour presets that you can apply to clips to change the video's overall look and feel, and there's other tools available for refining the colour further. For more information, see Adjust a clip's colour.

There are several other ways you can edit your video in Premiere Rush CC. You can, for instance, position your clips, change their height, width, or opacity, and crop your clips using transform controls. You can also feather (smooth or blur the edges of your video) your clip. For more information, see Adobe's guide on how to adjust transitions, colour, and other media properties.

Lastly, once you are done, you can save your video to your computer or directly share it on social media channels such as YouTube. For more information, see Adobe's guide on how to share or export your video.

Premiere Rush CC is available now for desktop and iOS users.

It's coming to Android in 2019. It is included in a number of Creative Cloud plans and starts at a $9.99 per month for individuals. There’s also a starter plan that lets you create an unlimited number of projects on desktop and iOS, and export three of them, for free.