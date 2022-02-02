We love seeing the magical photos created by masters of Photoshop, we're sure you'll love these new hybrid animals too.

We love seeing the magical images created by masters of Photoshop, so when we stumbled across a section of Reddit dedicated to creating hybrid animals we were ecstatic.

These photos imagine a world where anything is possible and create a variety of new breeds by merging one or more species together. The results are incredible - hilarious, intriguing and thought-provoking.

Crocodile Bear

mobuco/Reddit

We've seen some pretty terrifying hybrid animals on this list, but this one really takes the biscuit.

All the power and ferocity of a bear and a crocodile combined into a surprisingly happy-looking dude. Not something we'd ever want to come across in the real world, that's for sure.

Magpie Whale

DeJMan/Reddit

Another small creature with far too many teeth for our liking.

Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" would likely have been even more terrifying if the birds had been part killer whale.

Man Bear Pig

s3w4g3/Imgur

Someone has taken the ManBearPig character from South Park and made it a horrific reality through the power of Photoshop.

Looks like he's suffering from roid rage and really isn't best pleased with something.

Hedgehog Toad

Danirama/Reddit

Both spikey and slimy at the same time, this little hedgehog toad would probably have more chance of surviving in the wild and with a long tongue, they might even have more success keeping clean.

Some of these hybrid creatures might have a better life than the real thing.

Owl Tiger

Greg Coleman/BoredPanda

Owl hybrids just work really well. They're either terrifying or marvellously majestic.

Wise tigers would also be an interesting creature to see in action, as long as it was from a safe distance with David Attenborough narrating.

Shrek's Donkey

cotary/Reddit

What if Donkey from Shrek wasn't just a real-life donkey, but also a hybrid?

Imagine that world and the interesting conversations you could have with him.

Toucan Chameleon

mmmPlE/Reddit

Just when you didn't think Chameleons could get any more colourful, someone blended one with a Toucan.

This one looks like it might be a bit front-heavy, but certainly interesting.

Cat Elephant

Felfriast/Reddit

Take a brief moment, if you will, to imagine the furballs this thing would cough up.

Of course, it's an Elephant Cat or Cat Elephant or Kittyphant - so no hair, no problem. We wonder if it would like belly rubs still though?

Cat Spider

Sandra Nabbefeld/BoredPanda

We're not generally scared of spiders, but this one is genuinely terrifying.

Hairy, angry, capable of hissing and leaping great distances while always landing on its feet. Yikes!

Orangutang Panda

CptSasquatch/Reddit

Some of these hybrid animal photos make for fairly cute and cuddly-looking creatures. This so-called Orangupanda looks like a happy chappy indeed.

Relaxing, contently looking off into the distance perhaps daydreaming about bamboo shoots or bananas. We're not sure, but we love it.

Bird Baboon

Unknown/Reddit

Another hybrid creature that makes Baboons less threatening, but might make birds a bit more intimidating.

This little chap looks like he could do with a nap though.

Armadillo Crab

Unknown/Reddit

We like to imagine not only what some of these creatures would look like if they were real, but also how they'd move and live in our world.

Imagine this new animal scuttling along sideways for a little happy chortle.

Penguin Cat

Sarah DeRemer/BoredPanda

We're not sure cat fur and snow would be a comfortable mix for this little guy, yet somehow both creatures work well together.

Penguins have never looked so cuddly or concerned.

Chameleon Cat

Quebectango/Imgur

Imagine a world where your cat could blend into its surroundings, but also had freaky eyes that can turn and twist in any direction.

We're not sure if this would be terrifying or hilarious. We are sure this pussy would get up to all sorts of shenanigans though.

Banana Ducks

PicturElements/Reddit

This one combines foodstuffs and water-bourne ducks. A curious imagining.

We're certainly not sure what would happen if these ducks started to over-ripen, could get messy.

Golden Reseaver

-WienerPoop-

Just look at this pup. We bet he's a good boy on land or in the water.

Probably the best swimmer you're ever likely to see and much better at retrieving balls from the water as well.

Bearaffe

rastroboy

A cross between a bear and a giraffe. We think this was originally a polar bear and we're not sure this new colour scheme would make for great camouflage, but we do know that it looks awesome.

Owl Wolves

netwoodle/Reddit

Snowy Owl Leopard

HybridAnimalBattles/Reddit

Another hybrid imagining combining owls with other animals.

This short and stubby hybrid is weirdly wonderful and equally as majestic as the original creatures used as inspiration.

Seahorse T-Rex

Rastroboy/Reddit

This one is quite possibly one of the most extreme hybrids on our list.

Seahorses are generally not terribly dangerous, but this one has got a real bee in his bonnet and the teeth to back it up. We wonder if an underwater dinosaur could have looked something like this.

Butterfly Elephant

BoredPanda

Boring old elephants. All dull and grey and underwhelming.

Imagine if they had colourful butterfly-like ears instead. What a marvellous world that would be.

Dog bunny

gyyp/Reddit

Fluffy, tiny, fond of fetching sticks, this little hybrid has it all.

A beautiful little dog and bunny rabbit hybrid that we'd imagine is interesting to have around, but tough to control on walks.

Zebra Gorilla

jkrebs04/Reddit

Less King Kong and more King Donkey? This hybrid is not only majestic but beautiful too. Somehow more peaceful and thoughtful than both the real-world animals.

We also enjoy the gold hoop earring, a nice unexpected touch to an already brilliant photo.

Dog Penguin

DeJMan/Reddit

Cat blended with a penguin might have resulted in a cute and cuddly hybrid, crossed with a dog though, the results are rib-tickling.

That's a face only a parent could love. The slobber levels would be ridiculous too.

Horse Seal

gyyp/Reddit

Do you feed this thing fish, sugar cubes or carrots? We cannot tell.

We also wonder how many people would be willing to take it for a ride. Certainly an interesting beast though.

Chicken snake

rastroboy/Reddit

The appropriately named Snaken is as majestic as it is terrifying.

Other potential names for this amusing creation included Crockatrice, Snooster and Slitherhen. Whatever you want to call it, the detail on the Photoshopping is fantastic.

Rabbit bird

Gyp/Reddit

Imagine a world where birds were this fluffy instead of feathered. One Redditor asked whether the rabbit bird, aka the Burb, flew with its ears.

We'd certainly love to see it in flight, that's for sure.

Whale rhino

ubermartin86/Reddit

We have a feeling, the whale rhino or Whino could be the king of the sea.

That massive horn would surely be useful in seeing off other sea creatures when he's seeking out a snack. Majestic, beautiful, but probably not terribly graceful.

Horse hippo

ubermartin86/Reddit

This edit was submitted to Reddit with the title "The Graceful and Majestic Horsoppotamus" - one Redditor thanked the uploader for nightmare material.

Certainly a weird-looking creature. We're not sure we'd like to be the one to try to break it.

Crocodile octopus

Animangles

This thing looks weirdly cheerful and up for a good time, but at full size, we wouldn't want to tangle with it.

Imagine the fight a Croctopus could put up with all those teeth and a multitude of legs at its disposal.

Zeebraoreo

charl_de_waal/Reddit

Have you ever looked at a Zeebra and thought "well, he looks delicious"? No? Well, you might have now, especially if you're a fan of Oreo cookies.

Maybe all the white stripes are just cream filling.

Duck frog

s3w4g3

What a creature this one is. Imagine mixing a frog and a duck into one animal.

Able to leap great heights, fly with ease or just float about on the water's surface croaking wildly.

Fox loaf?

asciiaardvark

What if wild foxes doubled as delicious foodstuffs? Loaves of bread on legs?

They probably wouldn't survive in the wild, but they certainly would make you look twice.

Wienerpede

rastroboy

Wienerpede or Sausagepillar, a tiny dog with an unconscionable amount of teeny weeny legs. Cute or terrifying?

We're not sure. Yes, it might seem adorable, but wait until it scurries into your bedroom first thing in the morning.

Woolrus

animalsinthings

We appreciate this one, not just for the high-quality Photoshopping but also the play on words.

Walrus and wool combined into a Woolrus. Just don't try to use it for knitting.

Eagelephant

rastroboy

We'd bet that Dumbo would have loved magnificent ears like this.

With giant eagle wings for ears the Disney elephant might have been able to fly around with more grace and gusto.

Coat

Supdog69

This little creature certainly looks cute and fluffy, but knowing how much trouble cats are, we can't imagine it would be much fun to have around. Imagine having those horns butting you constantly as you're preparing food or just trying to live out your existence.

Gonzofish

Supdog69

The Great Gonzo, the most eccentric of all the muppets has now been given new life as a fish.

He doesn't look too impressed about it, but we are. Hats off to creator Supdog69 for this bit of awesome artwork.

Girtle

Lakkabrah

Here we see the lesser spotted Girtle. A mixed breed of turtle and giraffe. A create that still needs a long neck in order to reach its prey buried deep in the sand or in the middle of coral.

Blackbeard

J0e_p0sts

Bears seem to feature prominently on Reddit with people determined to make weird and wonderful creatures by combining them with other animals. Here a Black Bear has been mixed with a Black Bird. Fitting.

Bearweiler

Dwarf-hybrids

As if Rottweilers aren't intimidating enough, this Redditor has made one even more dangerous by mixing it with a bear. Yikes. Who's a good dog?

Marbin

rastroboy

Two tree-dwellers - the Robin and the Golden lion tamarin have no become one. A cute hybrid for sure. Sadly the Golden lion tamarin is an endangered species with only a few thousand left in the world.

Turtleybug

Here's what happens when you combine a turtle and a ladybird. When we first saw this one the colours made us think of a Ferrari and imagine the turtle suddenly had speed on its side. But what if as well as having the ladybird's colours it also had wings and could fly? What a sight that would be to behold.

Pineowlpple

This little bird now looks both cute and delicious. Though this pineapple and owl cross would no doubt be a bit tricky to eat, but certainly juicy. We love its flamboyant hair though.

Birddog

Both this birddog and little girl seem amused and pleased to see each other. To be honest we think this would be a terrible cross breed as a happy dog would be able to fly up and lick you right in the face whenever the mood took it. It's bad enough when they do that normally, nevermind when they have easier access.

Catbat

cotaary/Reddit

If you're more of a cat person than a dog person then you might approve of this combination of cat and bat. Though less so if it's a vampire cat.