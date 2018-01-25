Incredible Photoshop artists who put themselves in the picture

Photoshop can be used to create many different images and clever illusions. Some skilled Photoshop artists have taken it upon themselves to put themselves into other pictures, making it look as though they were really there when the photo was taken.

We've rounded up some of the best images from three very talented artists, from parodies of celebrity culture and fictitious twins to artists who meet their childhood selves. Prepare to marvel at some incredibly clever Photoshop art.

1/10 Average Rob

Average Rob is actually Robert Van Impe. He describes himself as a "mediocre dude from Belgium", and happens to be incredibly talented with Photoshop. Clearly wishing he had a celebrity lifestyle, Van Impe rather convincingly puts himself into pictures with famous faces. Whether it be hanging out with Barack Obama or getting cosy with Beyoncé, Average Rob's Photoshop tricks always require you to take a second look, just to make sure he can't actually be in the original picture.

We're not sure if sitting in a paddling pool with armbands with Katy Perry is the best first date idea, but we wish Rob the best of luck for getting a second.

While we don't think Rob is a Trump supporter, largely because of his friendship with Obama (more on that later), he clearly doesn't take too kindly to being so close to Hilary Clinton.

Rob also has a particular affection for Ryan Reynolds, as he has placed himself in a few photos with the Canadian actor. Rob is sort of ruining Ryan's gaze into the camera, but it's nice they can be comfortable around each other.

The way Rob has been able to make the towel look as though it genuinely is hanging off the shoulders of David Beckham is yet more proof of his talent. Rob shows you how he created the effect in the Instagram post.

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement photo became Instagram's most liked photo of 2017. Rob liked the news so much that got up close and personal to see if he could feel the babies kicking.

Here's another picture of Rob with one of best friends, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan's facial expression looks as though he's struggling to hold the weight of Rob in his arms, but being the great dad he is, he no doubt soldiers on.

If anyone is going to join best friends Barack Obama and Joe Biden, it's going to be Rob. Here he is hanging out with them at a tennis court, "joking about Trump being elected as president one day."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have recently welcomed their third child, which was carried by a surrogate. Here's Rob's announcement photo to say it was him that was carrying the baby.

Rob's looking back on fond memories in this picture, to the time when he was riding a moped with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (which can somehow seat three people) before they got divorced.

It's not just Obama that Rob is best friends with, as he can be seen here hanging out with Eminem. We're assuming Eminem put his headphones on after Rob fell asleep.

1/6 Conor Nickerson

Conor Nickerson is another talented Photoshop artist who puts himself in the picture. But rather than mix himself with the rich and famous, he's revisited his childhood and placed his now older self, in pictures of him as a youngster. Some images see him recreate poses, while others could easily pass off as him looking like an older brother.

Nickerson says of his Childhood series: "While looking through some old family photos, I wondered what it would it look like if tried to Photoshop myself today into them."

"I gathered all the old hats and t-shirts that I could find and did my best to put myself into childhood moments which, aside from these photos, remain only a distant memory. The result was learning a lot about Photoshop, but also an amusing, strange, and surprisingly introspective collection of photos of myself hanging out with myself."

A Photoshop artist going by the name Kirby Jenner is clearly a huge admirer on Kendall Jenner. His Instagram account describes him as "Amatuer Model / Lover of all things / Fraternal Twin of Kendall Jenner." His Photoshop skills are so good that you genuinely need to work out if the photo is real or not. He's currently put himself into 126 photos on Instagram, and they're proving popular as it has attracted 787,000 followers.

While Kendall is an internationally-recognised model, Kirby isn't. It's no wonder then that this shot got "cut" from GQ magazine.

Not to be put off by his GQ shot being cut, Kirby has managed to pass himself off as a runway model, complete with boots instead of high-heels.

This image is particularly effective. Kirby has been able to convincingly put himself behind Kendall on the dog, and has even put a realistic shadow in the background.

The original image of Kendall laying on the floor with heart-shaped hair was the most liked photo on Instagram in 2015 with 3.2m likes (it now has around 3.6m). Here, Kirby implies he was part of the original photo, laying next to his "sister", but was cut out of the shot for the final version.

This photo is perhaps a bit less convincing that some of Kirby's other work (there's no way you could get a sandwich that long at a basketball game), but it's funny nonetheless. Cara Delevingne looks pretty gobsmacked at Kirby's sandwich while Kendall continues to soldier on through hers.

Kirby says about this photo that he took up ballet classes in the knowledge that Kendall would play roller hockey with him. It seems she didn't keep her word as he still hasn't been able to play a game with her. Maybe there will be a photo of her playing one day that Kirby can put himself into.

We can only assume that Kendall is modelling on the runway for this photo, as she's nowhere to be seen in the photo (that may be her sister, Kylie, sitting to Kirby's right, but our Jenner knowledge isn't that great).

This photo of Kirby with the Kardashian/Jenner clan is really good. Kirby has managed to get a similar exposure for himself to match the original photo. We're not sure if Kourtney (in the middle) was already holding something, or Kirby has even managed to Photoshop in some make-believe hands.

We have to admit we laughed at the caption for this photo. Kirby says it was taken for Halloween, where he dressed up as a "cute giraffe" and Kendall dressed up as "the ghost of a girl who got 2nd degree rope burn from her tire swing and died". We think she pulls the look off incredibly well.

We really like this image of Kirby and Kendall in a Calvin Klein billboard advert. While Kirby may not have the physique often associated with the fashion brand's adverts (and he's eating a Subway sandwich), we think he's nailed the CK look spot on.

We haven't seen the original version of this photo, but is Kendall's hair isn't as big as it in this photo, then we really have to admire Kirby's Photoshop skills. He's perfectly copied Kendall's pose and has the shadowing around the middle spot on, if only he'd gotten rid of the socks and sandals.

Kirby insists he's Kendall's twin brother, so here they are on their 17th birthday. Kendall must be the favourite child, since she gets a huge cake while Kirby makes do with a much smaller one with one candle.

This was almost the perfect photo, of Kirby posing on the side of a boat with his sisters. Unfortunately he must have been focusing too hard on his strawberry laces and lost balance. We love the way Kirby has been able to achieve effective depth with his positioning, making it look as though he really is there.

This is perhaps one of Kirby's most effective photos. Again, we haven't seen the original image, but we imagine the ketchup wasn't already on top of the bun. Kirby has cleverly made it look as though it's spread over the top of the bun and onto Kendall's fingers.