Proof that Photoshop makes everything better

Photoshop is the gift that keeps on giving and when Redditors get their hands on an already hilarious image, you can be sure things can only get better.

There's a whole subreddit dedicated to Photoshop Battles and each year, those passionate Redditors hunt down the very best and hand out awards for the spectacular creations crafted for each category.

We've taken a look to find some of the most amusing to share for your enjoyment. Join us on a journey of hilarity and Photoshop brilliance.

Redditor jskoker took this already excellent photo of a German Shepherd standing on ice and transformed it. By simply, yet expertly adding a likeness of Jesus and some ripples, he's given the impression of the son of God taking his dog for a walk over the water's surface.

This gloriously and majestic sloth looks far more fabulous and at home on the ice rink than he does in the hands of his rescuers. We certainly expect a high score from the figure skating judges for this one if nothing else.

US President Donald Trump has certainly been the subject of many a meme over the months. His images are also often perfect candidates for a good Photoshopping. This photo of him putting the lid back on his pen is a perfect example. Amazing what a joy a couple of dinosaurs can bring.

As far as feathered creatures go, the Hawk is already pretty mean. But add in a bit of bling and some fresh kicks and suddenly he fits right in with 80s rap group N.W.A. This is not a bird you want to mess with.

Unexpected guests showing up at your door peddling their wares or wanting to talk to you about their religion are not what you want to open the door to. A grizzly bear is probably an even less welcome sight. But what if we lived in a world where grizzly bears wanted to talk to you about the word of the Lord? Would you be more or less likely to let them in?

Who is more shocked? The tourist or the loudly screaming Lama? This startled Lama fits perfectly into famous expressionist oil painting The Scream. Certainly adds a lot more character to the picture anyway.

A young Donald Trump lays seductively spread across a flowery pink bedspread. With a little Photoshop magic, we now see him in the reflection of Russian President Vladimir Putin's sunglasses.

Beware of the dogs. SkulkiBones took this already brilliant image of two dog snouts poking through a garden gate and Photoshopped it over the faces of Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari from crime flick 30 Minutes or Less. Imagine a world plagued by canine bank robbers.

When you're forced to get along with someone you really don't like and act in a professional manner despite your feelings it can be tough. It's nice to see even Presidents struggle with this issue. Trump and Obama are forced into an uncomfortable proximity that's actually as believable as it is hilarious.

This frog is magnificent, sitting there happily with two snails on his head as if that's perfectly normal behaviour. When Redditors picked up on the fact that the frog resembled Princess Leia from Star Wars, one Photoshop master took to work to make the transformation happen.

The Capybara is known to be the largest living rodent in the world, in this original image this one is getting some relaxing attention from some adorable squirrel monkeys. One Redditor reimagined the monkeys as a racing pit crew seeing to the Capybara's every need.

Cats are marvellous and these wonderful creatures have been the subject of much hilarity on the web. This cat is so chilled it appears to almost be melting off the sofa. Some clever editing inserts his form into the famous painting by Salvador Dali known as "The Persistence of Memory" where he melts along with the clocks in this dream-like world.

A happy fox has taken time out to smell the flowers and truly enjoy life. This wonderful photo is used as the basis of a reimagining of the classic Firefox logo. We love the simplistic brilliance of this one and hope Mozilla implements it.

This magnificent Leopard has been snapped in the wild, probably sharpening its claws on a tree, but it looks like it's been up to something far more mischevious. With a little Photoshop magic, the spotted feline is now caught red-handed and wide-eyed, grabbing a late night snack from the fridge.

We'll happily admit we have a soft spot for animal photobombers, they're cute, cheeky and hilarious. When an already fantastic image of a photobombing Quokka is brilliantly crafted into the classic Disaster Girl meme it's a match made in heaven.

When an air guitar just isn't enough, you've got to make do with what's to hand. This Gecko is so chilled out with his leaf, we can easily imagine him strumming out some great tunes and mellow vibes. Just when you thought the original photo couldn't be improved, this Photoshopper worked their magic.

Man's best friend locked in a loving embrace. These two dogs also seem to represent the entwining of Ying and Yang and perfectly fit in this old black and white photograph too. Brilliantly done and expertly improved.

Robins do have a reputation for being a bit aggressive and unreasonable. This one is firmly staking his claim to the bird seed and let no other feathered beast come near it. How can this image get any better? Throw in some Spartans.

This dog's ruffled face looks like he's having an interesting day. It's also a perfect skydiving pose as the wind ripples across his wobbly lips and contorts his face in unusual and hilarious ways.

This small child appears to be commanding a flock of kites on a windy day. A little Photoshopping makes her appear a lot more dangerous. Able to control the wind and the earth, she is a force to be reckoned with and parents loathe the terrible twos!

This weird pooch is pulling an unusual pose like he's pointing in different directions. One Photoshopper decided it reminded them of The Boondock Saints and so the result is a dog dual-wielding pistols. He doesn't look too sure about it though.

This squirrel looks like he's just landed after a superhero powered flight and is ready for action. It also turns out that he's a fantastic UFC fighter. Don't mess with his nuts!

We really like the imagination behind this one, blue candy floss and a yellow jacket make this little child the perfect addition to a Breaking Bad spin-off cover. Breaking Tad could equally be a hilarious parenting film about kids gone wild. Children will eat anything that's not well hidden after all, but hopefully not blue meth.

This horned fellow certainly bears a striking resemblance to ageing Rock Band ZZ Top - long flowing beard and all. We wonder what a world would be like where goats regularly jammed out on stage.

This ape has seen some things - years of wisdom etched into those wise old wrinkles. Chowing down on a thick carrot it's easy to see where this Photoshop artist got the inspiration for an edit of the classic Winston Churchill pose.

Puddy cats notoriously hate water. This poor feline has somehow managed to get stuck on the surface of a swimming pool. Miserably lost at sea, he's easily edited into the famous scene from The Titanic.

Another bird aggressively staking their claim to a bowl full of seed. If looks could kill, this Jackdaw would come packing firepower and with a little editing, he's now capable of backing up his threats.

This hippo looks like he's been asked to pose for a photograph but has a real trouble understanding what "cheese" means. Or maybe this is just the face he pulls when he thinks about food. The portrait image fits perfectly in with some other equally awkward snaps in a school yearbook.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, this pooch strikes. This dog looks like he's educating the masses or preaching the word of the Lord but has been expertly edited into the classic Jaws poster.

These two Rhinos take a peaceful and romantic stroll along a road. The image reminded the Redditor of the oil painting of two lovers walking in the rain and so the new image was born. A colourful and magnificent testament to nature and romance.

Dogs don't often do regal or majestic poses, but this one seems to be taking this portrait photography business very seriously. With an impressive level of skill, this Redditor managed to insert this dog into the classic Dogs Playing Poker oil painting with such ease it could even be mistaken for the original.

Thus concludes our list of brilliant photos from Reddit's Photoshop Battle Competition, we're sure you'll agree they're pretty fantastic. Let us know if you've seen any other brilliant ones you'd like to see included.