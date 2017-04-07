Adobe wants to use AI and machine learning to beautify your selfies

Forget about Photoshopping. People now edit their selfies using computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Several apps from Snapchat to Meitu all use these technologies so that they can adjust what your device's camera sees - even in real-time. For instance, Snapchat has lenses that can make it look like you're wearing a crown, while Meitu can instantly beautify your portraits. So, at a time when selfies are everywhere, it makes sense that Adobe, the maker of Photoshop, would want to leverage such technologies as well.

Sensei, an extension of Adobe that dabbles in artificial intelligence and machine learning, has released a trailer for some new features that it is working on - and they all seem to be focused on improving selfies. But Adobe hasn’t announced if or when these features will be included in its apps; the video only says Adobe is "exploring what the future may hold for selfie photography powered by Adobe Sensei".

The video itself shows a man taking an alright selfie but then drastically improving it using tools like artificial depth of field, which adjusts the perspective from which the photo was taken. The video also shows the ability to copy the style of any given image and transfer it to your selfie or another image. Adobe said these features combine the "power of artificial intelligence and deep learning".

And everything is done right on your smartphone, whether you're effect editing, automatically photo masking, or using the photo style transfer technology. Adobe promises it can transform a typical selfie into a "flattering portrait with a pleasing depth-of-field effect that can also replicate the style of another portrait photo".

Who knows when we'll be able to get our hands on these Adobe features, but the Kim Kardashian-West in us is super excited.