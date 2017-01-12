Adobe wants you to Photoshop your future selfies using just your voice

Imagine a world where you ask your device to make you look 10 pounds skinner in some photo... and it can just do it.

We've all wished we could say our essays aloud and have them be written out in a document on our computer - no physical typing required from us. And while early versions of such software does exist, it's not exactly perfect. Otherwise, we'd be writing this article right now with our voice. So, it's no wonder many of us haven't even begun to imagine what else we could do with our voice.

Currently, you can cue up a song on Amazon Alexa, find a place to eat on Google Home, and that's about it. But what about editing that selfie you took earlier this morning or that unflattering family portrait from last Christmas? Well, Adobe Researchers have wondered the same thing. A digital assistant that can easily edit all your photos would be an absolute game changer for all the Kim Ks out there.

On Wednesday, Adobe Research unveiled (via a video posted to YouTube) a new project that the software company is developing. The video shows a version of an Adobe photo app equipped with a microphone button. Pressing the button appears to activate a digital assistant that can interact with the user and perform several editing functions, such as crop and reframe, all through voice commands.

Adobe has confirmed it's exploring digital assistant photo-editing:

"To envision this, we combined the emerging science of voice interaction with a deep understanding of both creative workflows and the creative aspirations of our customers. Our speech recognition system is able to directly accept natural user voice instructions for image editing either locally through on-device computing or through a cloud-based Natural Language understanding service. This is a first step towards a robust multimodal voice-based interface which allows our creative customers to search and edit images in an easy and engaging way using Adobe mobile applications."

The video is only a proof of concept at this point, but based on the recent success (and expansion) of Amazon's Alexa voice service, an Adobe assistant certainly seems plausible/realistic.