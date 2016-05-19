Adobe Spark replaces Slate, Post and Voice, create beautiful web stories in moments

A little over a year ago Adobe launched Slate, its online service that made the creation of beautiful, content-rich web stories and pages as simple as making a photo album. It also had two additional apps, Voice and Post, to help create animated videos and graphical design respectively.

Now it has decided to group them all together under the one banner.

Adobe Spark, as it is now called, consists of three iOS mobile apps and one web app. The browser experience is completely free and gives access to powerful but easy-to-understand tools in order to create a full web experience.

You do need to sign into an Adobe ID account or create one, or use a Facebook or Google login, but you don't have to pay for the service. The account is used to effectively link your created content between the different apps.

Spark Post, which replaces the more basically named Post, continues to offer an easy way to create social posts and graphics. Spark Page is the iOS application formerly known as Slate, so can be used to create the entire web story. And Spark Video is a more obviously named animated video creation tool.

All three apps are available on the iTunes App Store now and the web app can be found at spark.adobe.com.