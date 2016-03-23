Can someone Photoshop the Eiffel Tower under my finger? Simple request, hilarious results

When Sid Frisjes visited France he, like many before him, attempted to get a humorous photo with him stood in front of the Eiffel Tower, with the perspective looking like he was touching it.

When he saw the image, though, he realised it was anything but.

But instead of moving further away and retaking the picture to have the desired effect, he decided to appeal to the internet. And 4Chan. The fool.

#eiffeltower #Paris, nailed it! A photo posted by Sid Frisjes, the Coolinary Kid (@sidfrisjes) on Apr 17, 2015 at 5:13am PDT

His simple request to forumites was to manipulate the photo to make it look like he had indeed placed his finger atop the Parisian tourist attraction. Hilarity ensued.

"Can someone Photoshop the Eiffel Tower under my finger?" soon became an internet meme and we've collected some of the best efforts from the many submitted across a number of sites.

There are hilarious ones, silly ones, and some that are just plain bizarre. All you have to do is click through the gallery above to check them out. If we find any more we like, we might add them too over time.

In addition, if the obvious Photoshop manipulation of an image tickles you, you should also check out our 79 Photoshop errors gallery. In many ways they are worse as they weren't meant to be funny to begin with.

Enjoy.