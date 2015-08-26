Adobe is bringing a new Photoshop app to iOS this autumn, later for Android

Adobe revealed last May that it is working on a new Photoshop-branded app for mobile devices, and now a new report has given us a closer look at how that app will look and function.

Adobe recently discontinued Photoshop Touch, and when the company explained its reasoning, it offered consumers a look at a possible successor. In this demo video, it showed off a prototype software that'll let you open and edit a 50-megapixel image on an iPad. The software worked just as fast as Photoshop on desktop.

Although we haven't heard much more about Adobe's plans since then, CNET has reported Adobe plans to bring a full-featured version of Photoshop to iOS this October and will make an announcement at an upcoming MAX Conference in Los Angeles in October. The software is currently being called "Project Rigel".

"Project Rigel is designed and built in a way that serves the needs of professionals familiar with retouching tools on the desktop, but more so for people not familiar with Photoshop tools like content-aware fill or spot healing," said Manu Anand, Adobe's senior product manager for digital imaging, in an interview with CNET.

The app's interface offers a menu of editing options across the bottom and pop-out tool adjustments on the left side. Some powerful tools will be renamed, such as "dodge" and "burn", which will be called "lighten" and "darken". Adobe further plans to add a face recognition tool to the mobile app.

Such a tool isn't in desktop Photoshop. It basically includes ways to adjust different facial features. The tool can detect a face in an image, for instance, then overlay grasping points in the Liquify mode in order to let you adjust things like eyes, nose, mouth, ears, chin, cheeks etc.

Oh, and all this is coming to Android too.

An Android version of the app will eventually launch, but there are no firm release plans yet. Also, while Project Rigel will be free to download, you'll of course need a subscription to Creative Cloud to use it.