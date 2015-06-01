Five ways the Adobe Creative Cloud Photographers Plan can help you create better pictures

Love taking pictures, want to make them look better? Here are five ways the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan can help you never have dull pictures again.

The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan includes the latest versions of Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom CC. Both applications offer a wealth of options when it comes to editing and enhancing photos, and are used by newspapers, magazines, websites (including Pocket-lint) and Creatives around the world every day. Whether enhancing photos or Photoshop-editing in extra elements, these two applications are the industry standard.

CC Lightroom makes it easy to transform dark, dull-looking photos bright and vibrant. The app also lets you adjust exposure, colour, tone, contrast and more. Whether it is straightening, cropping, or adding a filter just like you do in Instagram (with far more control) Lightroom lets you do all this quickly and efficiently. If you don't like what you've done, don't panic, you can always revert back to your original in just a click at the time or even years later. That's something you can't do in Instagram.

A rogue hair, a stranger, or just something else distracting can ruin a photo. Don’t let them. The software in the Photographers Plan helps you fix image flaws in just a few clicks. It really is a case of now you see it, now you don’t.

Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan isn't just about editing on your computer. With the subscription, you get the latest version of Photoshop and Lightroom desktop, mobile, and web. Whether you are on your computer, on the web, on your iPad and on your iPhone, or Android device you can access and edit your photos knowing that everything is synced to the Cloud so when you transfer to another device you can simply pick up where you left off.

Subscribers to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan have access to the latest imaging magic from Adobe with automatic updates included in the plan. You don't have to worry about buying an expensive update when something new comes along, you just get it.

For a limited time only, you can get Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan : the world’s best photography tools for an incredible price of $7.99/month a (20 percent discount) off the regular MSRP price of $9.99/month.