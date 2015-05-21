This is Adobe's mobile retouching app that will replace Photoshop Touch
Adobe plans to remove Photoshop Touch from app stores, but it's already hard at work on something new that will be able to retouch your photos while on the go.
Adobe's $10 photo editor for iPad and Android tablets, which can still be found on the iOS App Store and Google Play, will no longer be available as of 28 May. Those of you who have downloaded and installed Photoshop Touch will be able to continue using it, though it will not get any updates from Adobe going forward.
While explaining its decision, Adobe offered consumers a look at some possible successors. In a new demonstration video, for instance, it showed off a prototype software that'll let you open and edit a 50-megapixel image on an iPad. It appears as though the software is running just as fast as it would on a desktop.
The video also previews tools like selective object removal, color swapping, and liquify. The software, which is currently called Project Rigel and is expected to be available in late 2015 as sort of a Photoshop Touch replacement, will likely also have editing tools like dodging, burning, saturation, etc.
According to CNET, the upcoming software should be free but will require a Creative Cloud subscription in order to sync files with other apps in Adobe's CC suite.
