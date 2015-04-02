What is Adobe Slate and how does it turn every iPad user into a web designer?

Adobe continues its expansive rollout of tablet and phone applications with Adobe Slate, its latest iPad app that enables any user to present visually rich stories on the internet, with little or no knowledge of programming or creative design.

Like Adobe Voice, the app isn't specifically targeted at creative professionals. Instead, like with the animated video tool, it has been designed so that anybody with an iPad can use it. It is simple to use, yet the end results can have scrolling pictures and text effects, and look professional no matter the subject - from an online church newsletter to a Christening invite or a diary of a day with long-lost relatives.

The iPad app, which is available now, is completely free to download and you can start building your web story in minutes, drawing from a pool of photos and art, both from creative commons sources - which the app does for you - or your own pictures.

You can then add text anywhere you fancy, including headlines, sub-heads and body text, all of which matching in style thanks to a large selection of font families and themes on offer. And as they have each been chosen and curated by the Adobe design team, whenever you change theme, font combinations will always match.

Users can also add call-to-action buttons to their creations, including "Donate Now", "Volunteer" or "Learn More" commands. And when the story is complete, it can be shared in a number of different ways.

Every Slate web story gets its own URL and is hosted on the Adobe Slate portal - the link for which can be sent to friends, family or others through text message, email, posted on social media accounts or embedded on blogs or personal websites. Readers don't need the Adobe Slate app to read it either, as the final page is crafted in HTML5 and can be seen on any PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone through a browser.

During a demo, Pocket-lint saw an entire Adobe Slate page built in around five minutes, with pictures, zooming text and more than one alteration of the font and colour theme to see how it could look different at the touch of a button. But it's the final page that perhaps impresses even more. It is capable of such advanced web design, yet requires little effort.

Adobe also told us that during trials it was used to build web pages and stories by students, teachers, small businesses, non-profit organisations, corporate employees and photographers. We think you can add to that list grandmothers, grandads, dads, mums, kids... the list goes on.

Adobe Slate is available for free on iTunes now.