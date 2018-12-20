  1. Home
97 of the worst Photoshop errors ever, you won’t believe your eyes

and |
Technology can be a wonderful, glorious thing. It can also be totally and utterly misused, especially when in the hands of buffoons.

Adobe Photoshop is a prime example of a tool that can make photos and images look spectacular, yet also create the most bizarre and, let's face it, funny moments if used incorrectly.

We've compiled some of the worst examples of "Photoshopping" found on the internet - from the downright hilarious to the slightly disturbing manipulation of the human body.

There are awful images of celebrities and instances where companies have inexplicably changed reality for nefarious means. Take a look through the extensive collection and revel in the idiocy of Photoshoppers who, quite frankly, had no idea what they were doing.

There is no better modern cock-up than a Photoshop cock-up.

Photoshop DisastersWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 90

A matter of perspective

This is a really special Photoshopping where perspective has either been terribly skewed or there's something horribly wrong with the world. 

Absolutely legless

By the looks of things, this shark has already made off with this lady's legs. She doesn't seem to phased though, which is impressive. 

theonlyjamieWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 92

Ghostly dog owners

These two dog owners appear to have floated up the stairs carrying their dog. Some spooky editing right there. 

Legs that go on and on and on

We've heard that supermodels have to have long legs, but this is just silly. It's hard enough for young ladies trying to live up to unrealistic body image standards, how are they meant to get legs like this?

Saving money on expensive photoshoots

Why do we need to get two separate shots? Let's just slap an eye mask over the first. Job done. This Photoshopping disaster is a clear case of cutting corners to save money. 

Something's missing

We've heard of people wanting a flatter stomach, but this is really rather ridiculous. This woman has lost her entire belly button thanks to the work of the Photoshopper. 

imagerybylesahallWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 93

Family portraits gone awry

If you've paid a professional photographer to take some snaps of your family, you'd expect some pretty smashing results. This family got more than what they bargained for. The images went viral quite quickly and the family actually managed to find humour in the whole thing too

Flexible joints

"Now, if we just dislocate your thumb it'll make for a better picture." It might be plausible that this lady is double jointed or incredibly flexible, but we feel like there's more to it. 

Photoshop DisastersWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 94

Manipulating the truth

Sometimes, Photoshop is used for more nefarious endeavours, like manipulating the truth of a situation. They say you shouldn't believe everything you read. You also shouldn't believe everything you see. 

Getting into the Christmas spirit

Who forgot the Santa hats? No worries, we can just Photoshop them on afterwards. Why bother splashing out on props when you can just edit the photos afterwards?

Lumps and bumps

There are all sorts going on with this Victoria's Secret model's torso that we don't know where to start.

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 82

Lobster claws

You're meant to cook the lobster, not turn into one. This Photoshopping has done something terrifying to this poor woman's mitts. 

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 81

That's stretching things

Another case of unnecessary long legs. Ridiculously long shins and high heels that would make your ankles scream in agony. We can only hope it's a Photoshop error rather than horrible deformity. 

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 80

Claw hand

There's nothing sexier than having a claw. Er. We're not really sure how this happened or what was going through the designer's mind. Perhaps they hoped your eye would be distracted by other things. 

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 79

Giraffe neck

It's not just legs that get the elongation treatment. Necks too are apparently open to extending. Well, at least she can eat leaves off tall branches now. 

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 78

A little monster

Warning, these nappies will turn your child into a monster. We know children can be little terrors at times. This one is especially scary. 

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 77

Reflection-free mirrors

Just as we always suspected, Kim and Kanye are actually vampires. Now we finally have the proof. Or maybe these are just newfangled mirrors that don't actually show people's reflection.

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 76

Legs eleven

We wonder if this is as uncomfortable as it looks. We can't even tell which leg is meant to be there in the first place.

BuzzfeedWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 75

Wigging out

If you want to sell a wig, make sure attention is drawn to the wig, not the wonky skin and hand.

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 74

Sex sells

We all know that sex sells. Maybe this designer just figured adding some cleavage and extra make up to this model would be enough to help sell some guitars?

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 73

Fake money

You can forgive the incorrect spelling of "hundred" when you've invented a cheque that doesn't cast a shadow. We love the reflection in the car too. Imagine the original photoshoot - "just stand with your arms wide and we'll Photoshop the cheque in later". 

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 72

The Tardis tent

This tent must be special. This Photoshopping makes it look like it's made up of multiple levels or maybe it's just been set up over a hole? Who can tell? 

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 71

Vampire child

Another poor child turned into a terrifying demonic-like beast. We've seen some pretty hideous kid photos over the years, but this one really bites. 

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 70

A helping hand

When you notice the mystery hand, you can almost forgive this one for being fairly impressive. The owner of the disembodied hand is otherwise nowhere to be seen. 

Web urbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 69

Drastic weight loss

We've heard about some pretty crazy dieting fads over the last few years, but this one really takes the cake - or leg? We have to admit a missing limb would make you a lot lighter. Fairly drastic measure though. 

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 68

Off in the wrong direction

If you take a close look you can see this chap's handlebars are facing entirely the wrong way. Cycling without any hands is a dangerous enough affair, but this is bound to end badly. In the next frame, he's seen flying off into the ocean.

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 67

Mostly armless

This is either a before and after shot of a woman who has recovered from a horrific accident or a mighty Photoshop calamity. A close look shows a leftover shadow where her hands used to be, presumably caused by the designer trying to make room for the product. 

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 66

The physics-defying bouncy castle

Not only will this bouncy play centre keeps your kids amused, but it'll also help them levitate. 

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 65

Next season's fashion 

The latest handbag fashion is to just carry around a handle, don't you know? We can understand what was happening here at least. The designers didn't want to distract from the main focus of the photo - the dress. They Photoshopped out the handbag to keep things nice and simple. Surely a simple cropping would have been easier?

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 64

Half a BBQ

We wonder if having half a barbecue and grill means the burgers are only half the calories?

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 63

Something in the water 

This was in the American magazine Maxim. And they ask people to pay for it. Really. We have so many questions about this photo, it's probably better to just not to know what's going on. Ignorance is bliss after all. 

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 62

Wave your hands in the air

You'd think editing a silhouette would be easier than some of the other photos on this list, but still it's an awful mess. Clearly, not only does the winner of American Idol get a recording contract but has their left hand repeatedly slammed in a door.

Web UrbanistWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 61

Attention to detail is everything

Even the big companies can get it wrong. A Microsoft US website posted a cheerful picture of American business types for an IT campaign, however, when the company's Polish arm ran it, they clumsily replaced the head but not the hand of the black colleague. Ouch for many reasons.

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 60

Two buttons

This poor woman. As if it's not bad enough having fingers growing out of her thighs, she's also apparently the proud owner of two belly buttons. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 59

Well, that's handy

Nice crop job designer. Just forgot the other person's hand now didn't you? In fairness, it would probably be fairly tricky to edit the extra fingers out, but we do feel like it's more likely an oversight. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 58

A foot in the past

Who wasn't supposed to be in this photo? Their legs made it. If we didn't know this one was the result of some shoddy Photoshopping we might be adding it to our list of the best ghost photos throughout history. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 57

Headspace

This poor designer had to work out how to squeeze a great swathe of copy into a small space. We imagine they just got frustrated, gave up and just stretched the model's head to make more room.

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 56

A colourful mistake

We're not sure why, but this model's briefs look like they've been splodged on in Microsoft Paint. This is certainly not one of the most professional pieces of work we've seen. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 55

Not how to sell a t-shirt

Just plonk the branding on there, nobody will notice. We've seen some fairly slopping photo editing efforts in this list so far, but this one is just terrible. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 54

Crowd inception

We wonder what was going on in this photo that it needed this sort of editing. These lads and ladies have been added in several times - perhaps in an effort to make the crowd appear larger than it actually was?

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 53

Something left behind

This editing looks like one of those panoramic photos gone wrong. Some unfortunate editing has turned what was presumably meant to be something romantic into something pretty hideous. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 52

Love is holding hands

Even Presidents aren't safe from Photoshopping madness. This image of Barack Obama and his wife Michelle appears to show them holding hands while leaving Air Force One, but then she also has a spare hand too. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 51

Missing wheels

This Turkish Airlines plane appears to be defying gravity by not having a load-bearing front wheel. We're not sure why it was removed, but we also wouldn't feel safe boarding for take-off either. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 50

A leg over

Legless, in the non-traditional sense of the word. Veronica Kay, a professional surfer is shown on the cover of Stuff magazine while apparently riding a board and missing one of her legs. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 49

The three-footed man

How many legs does it take to wash a foot? This Photoshopping error looks like it's a trick of the light or a matter of perspective. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 48

Shadowy problems

This one takes a moment to spot, but if you look closely you'll see the shadow isn't quite right. Sometimes it's the little things that cause the biggest problems. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 47

All fingers and thumbs

This guy is so happy with his secret flight deals he grew an extra hand. And, rather remarkably was giving a double thumbs up while also being asleep. Impressive. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 46

Don't let us keep you in suspense

There's a wardrobe malfunction going on in this photo, but the good Doctor doesn't seem to phased by it. Perhaps he has some sort of Timelord friendly trousers and the suspenders are just for show?

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 45

Spare a thought for Beyoncé

It seems that even the rich and famous aren't safe from the disasters of Photoshop editing gone awry. Here Beyoncé can be seen with three arms, one of which appears to be growing out of her back. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 44

The illusion of speed

We're not sure if this image is meant to give the impression that the car is moving or perhaps the car has those spinning alloy wheels that carry on moving while you're stationary?

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 43

Reflect on this

This SD card is having a bit of an identity crisis and can't work out what size it is. 8GB on the card but not in the reflection.

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 42

Rather hypocritical 

This one really takes the biscuit. While drawing attention to Photoshop fails on the right this images sits on the left, oh dear.

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 41

He's behind me isn't he?

The cast of 1984's comedy "This Is Spinal Tap" appears in this Photoshop fail where an extra cast member has apparently been cut out of the image, but still wants to give a helping hand. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 40

Dad still loading

It's like something out of the days of dial-up internet when you had to wait for the full image to load. This weird family photo appears to only feature a fraction of Dad. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 39

Allergic reaction?

It's not clear what's happening here, but it certainly looks painful. This lady probably needs to pop and see an emergency healthcare professional as soon as possible.

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 38

A hand for Highlander

Highlander is fairly renowned for his skills with a blade, but apparently holding his sword without actually wrapping his fingers around it is another hidden talent.

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 37

Flat stomach syndrome

Problems with missing belly buttons seem pretty rife on this list. We're seeing a painful amount of them. Unrealistic body image also abound. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 36

This looks uncomfortable

We're aware that young people are agile and more flexible than us older folk, but this is just daft. What is he leaning on? Where's his hip gone? More questions than answers. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 35

Inexplicable angles

Not only has this person managed to squeeze their body into a figure-hugging outfit, but they're also bending at inexplicable angles. Staring at this one for too long will hurt your eyes and your head. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 34

The leg bone's connected to...

These legs go and on and then stop short. Fairly impressive she can stand up like this. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 33

Stick legs

You've heard of stick thin legs and legs as big as tree trunks, but what about weird contorted toothpicks? We're not sure these legs would support anyone's bodyweight. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 32

Flexible fingers

We've already seen plenty of fails in this list with people holding hands, but what's going on with these fingers? Weirdly flexible to the point of being frightening. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 31

Never work with children or animals

The old saying goes - never work with children or animals. Perhaps it should be never work "on" children or animals. This young lady has lost almost half her body during the editing process. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 30

Not a swimming aid

Two hands plus one arm equals baffled. Obviously, swimming nappies aren't going to help with buoyancy, so someone needs to be there to hold on to the nipper. That parent apparently has incredibly flexible arms. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 29

A hand for Phelps

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, was once questioned over whether he used performance-enhancing drugs to win his 28 Olympic medals. No one ever asked if he had an extra hand in winning. Does this photo reveal a new truth to his swimming prowess? Or is it just another in a long line of Photoshop gaffs?

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 28

A fresh new hairstyle

There's no denying that hair editing is hard. This designer appears to have given up halfway through and left an awful mess behind. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 27

High seven

This one features multiple mistakes. It's the movie merchandise that just keeps on giving. A hand with seven fingers, extra hands where there shouldn't be any and some spooky appendages too. It's a true work of art. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 26

A hand-maidens fairy tale

It seems that even romantic tales have hidden delights. This princess has much more going for her than just her looks, an extra limb will surely come in handy. Not classically beautiful, but not boring either. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 25

Multi-finger delights

We hope this is a Photoshop problem and not extra finger growth. It's certainly one of those photos where once you see it, you can't unsee it. We can't stop looking. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 24

Cuddle time

When she was younger Miley Cyrus was apparently really good at giving hugs. Thanks in part to her extra arms. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 23

Is that a doppelganger twin?

Is that a doppelganger twin or a glitch in the Matrix? You could be forgiven for thinking this little one was a real twin being carried in a backpack, until you see that Brad Pitt also has an extra leg. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 22

Who's missing?

We get the feeling that someone was hastily edited out of this photo. The all-consuming red mist eating away at their legs is the first clue. The second is the inexplicable extra hand in the top right. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 21

Post-shoot addition

We assume they couldn't find a baby to pop in the carrier when the original photo shoot for this baby carrier cover took place. Maybe they thought it would be easier to Photoshop one in afterwards rather than worry about the hassle of trying to get an infant to stay still. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 20

Ghostly apparition? 

At first glance, it's hard to see what's wrong with this photo, until you notice the lady is apparently missing her arm or maybe she's a ghost?

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 19

See-through players

Imagine if you could make your players invisible during a game. Surely they'd have the upper hand. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 18

A hand in celebration

For some reason, the editor of this photo decided only two footballers were needs and one was removed. The extra hand, as usual, is a telltale sign of the mistake. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 17

A magic jump shot

This basketball player apparently has such a powerful jump it warped reality. A player casually sits watching the action from a nearby seat and is so impressed he's lost his head. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 16

Dad is out of the picture

A fairly sad shot of a family selfie where Dad has been removed from the photo. A hairy hand remains as proof of his existence. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 15

An interesting fit

The fit of this woman's trousers is off. Certainly doesn't look terribly comfortable. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 14

A multi-angle shot?

A close look at this photo apparently shows someone laying down in the cornfield below the athlete. We assume they were trying to take photos from multiple angles, but the result is much creepier. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 13

Opposites attract?

They say couples often look similar but this is ridiculous. Maybe they couldn't find a lady to feature in the photo so just asked the male model to pop a wig on? We're not sure what happened, but we love it. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 12

Levitating LeBron

Professional basketball player LeBron James is apparently not just incredibly tall and amazing at his chosen sport but he's also capable of levitation tricks. Or at least appearing in photos without showing off his legs. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 11

Family faces

There's certainly nothing wrong with multi-cultural families. Photoshopping faces in isn't the best way to show them off though. Dad's face is also creepily edited, the lighting is all wrong.

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 10

The angles are all wrong 

The neck of this guitar appears to disappear through a mess of hair in ways that it couldn't possibly have done. Another miracle of Photoshop. 

HongkiatWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 9

Lazy leg

Sun loungers only support one-legged models. It's fairly impressive to be able to edit a photo and make someone who is clearly relaxed look awfully uncomfortable. 

Max DivisionWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 8

A Photoshopping to the gun show

Do you even lift, bro? This guy clearly does. But only the left arm. Never the right. Never.

GQWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 7

Free the nipple

Chrissy Tiegan, the model shot here, tweeted in response: "I have no nipples. I draw them on with sharpies each morning and sometimes I forget."

Tent dwellers

We applaud the appearance of a drone in this shot published by W Magazine, but apparently, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were born without knees. There's also a disembodied hand floating out of the tent and tapping one of them on the shoulder. 

A mother to look up to

"When I grow up, I want to be as freakishly tall as you mum!" We'd imagine this young lad gets a lot of neck strain when looking up to talk to his mummy. 

Two right feet

Fifth Harmony. Two right feet. Nuff said. This is one of the classic Photoshop errors where you have to look close to see it, but when you do it doesn't disappoint. 

Photoshop DisastersWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 3

That's plane wrong

Would you get on a plane with a missing front wheel? We're not sure we would. The landing would certainly be rough. 

Freakishly long fingers

Spoiler alert! We know X-23 has Wolverine-style claws in Logan, but we didn't realise that her fingers were also super long. This official poster image claims otherwise.

@GuitaristDomWorst Photoshop Errors Ever image 91

The Apprentice

These stars of TV show "The Apprentice" apparently have some terribly long hands. Perhaps it was simply an apprentice designers who was let loose on the editing process. 

