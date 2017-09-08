  1. Home
99 of the worst Photoshop errors ever, you won’t believe your eyes

1/99 20th Century Fox
WORST PHOTOSHOP ERRORS EVER: Spoiler alert! We know X-23 has Wolverine-style claws in Logan, but we didn't realise that her fingers were also super long. This official poster image claims otherwise.
Technology can be a wonderful, glorious thing. It can also be totally and utterly misused, especially when in the hands of buffoons.

Adobe Photoshop is a prime example of a tool that can make photos and images look spectacular, yet also create the most bizarre and, let's face it, funny moments if used incorrectly.

We've compiled some of the worst examples of "Photoshopping" found on the internet - from the downright hilarious to the slightly disturbing manipulation of the human body.

There are awful images of celebrities and instances where companies have inexplicably changed reality for nefarious means. So flick or swipe through the extensive collection above and revel in the idiocy of Photoshoppers who, quite frankly, had no idea what they were doing.

There is no better modern cock-up than a Photoshop cock-up.

