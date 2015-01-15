Adobe Lightroom photo-editing app finally comes to Android but won't work on tablets

Adobe launched a version of its Lightroom photo-editing software for the iPad last year, and now the company has brought it to Android phones.

The new Lightroom for Android app will work on smartphones running Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) or later but requires at least 8GB of free space on your device as well as a 1.7GHz quad-core CPU with 1GB RAM. Adobe said another version for Android tablets is in the works, but there's no word if that'll also demand a large chunk of your physical storage space.

In order to use Lightroom on both Android and iOS, which is built on a cloud sync architecture, you'll need a Creative Cloud subscription. The basic photography plan is £8.57 a month. For that cost, you'll be able to sync edits, metadata, and collection changes to Lightroom 5.4 or higher on a Mac or PC, edit images using key Lightroom tools from the Basic Panel, and more.

Everything on the Android app looks quite similar to the iOS version, including the ability to like, flag, and reject images, though it is noticeably missing Lightroom's full-fledged commenting system. Adobe said it is also bringing that to the Android app in a future update.

Check out Adobe's Support page for more information about the new app and how it works.