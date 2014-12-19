  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Adobe app news

FiftyThree Pencil now lets you start sketching in Paper and finish in Adobe apps

|
FiftyThree FiftyThree Pencil now lets you start sketching in Paper and finish in Adobe apps
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

FiftyThree has just announced another part of its plan with Adobe to continue offering Creative Cloud integration.

FiftyThree makes the popular Paper drawing app, as well as a Bluetooth stylus called Pencil, and it wants to hook users of both products into Adobe's ecosystem. The company first updated Paper in November with Adobe Creative Cloud integration, which included the ability to export drawings to Adobe Cloud Storage or directly to Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC on desktop.

And now Pencil is receiving a similar upgrade in order to support Adobe's Illustrator Line and Photoshop Sketch apps. The idea is that you will be able to start drafting in Paper, with your Pencil stylus, and then move over to your favourite Adobe apps or desktop program to complete your creative project. Pencil already supports many other non-Adobe apps, however, such as Sketchbook.

According to FiftyThree, the integration of Pencil functionality in Adobe's Illustrator Line and Photoshop Sketch apps is unique because it'll give you "the freedom to express ideas seamlessly on iPad with full stylus and touch support".

Paper is a free app in Apple's App Store, while Pencil starts at $39.95. Adobe Creative Cloud plans start at $9.99 a month.

READ: Hands-on: FiftyThree Pencil review

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments