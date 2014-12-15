Adobe Slide smart ruler and Ink stylus iPad accessories now available in UK and Europe

Adobe's Ink and Slide iPad pro-style accessories are now available in the UK and many other countries across the EMEA region. That includes Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Formerly known as Project Mighty and Project Napoleon, Ink and Slide are a digital stylus and smart ruler respectively that work with Adobe Creative Cloud iPad apps to help make illustration and art easier to create. They work with Illustrator Line, Illustrator Draw, Photoshop Sketch and Adobe Brush CC.

The Ink stylus is built using Adonit's Pixelpoint technology, with a pressure-sensitive fine tip and has an aluminium casing with an LED light in the top that can be set to a colour of your choosing for personalisation.

The Slide smart ruler can be used to draw perfect lines, circles and shapes with a minimum of fuss, with some clever applications for architects and designers.

Ink also connects to your Creative Cloud after registration, enabling you to effectively carry your digital assets around with you and across devices. As soon as an Adobe application recognises the stylus you can access your own Cloud Clipboard, Kuler colour themes and sharing account.

You buy the Ink and Slide in the same pack, which are now available through manufacturer Adonit's website for $174.99 (£111) not including tax or delivery. Shipping to the UK starts at $13.05 (£8.30).