Adobe Max 2014: These are the free iPhone and iPad apps that will change the way you work

As part of its opening keynote for its developer and creative conference, Adobe will be announcing a more integrated desktop and mobile strategy, which centres around several new iPhone and iPad applications and some rebranded old favourites.

At Adobe Max it will reveal how each app fits into a category where it works with equivalent Adobe desktop software, with some split into groups and others working across most of its creative software.

It calls the new line up its "mobile canvas" and what's more, you don't even have to wait until after the keynote to download them. They are already available on the iTunes App Store for free, although you will need an Adobe ID and Creative Cloud subscription or free Creative Cloud storage membership to make the most of them.

Adobe is focusing on iPhone and iPad initially but will make the vast majority if not all of the apps available on Android too. It hasn't set a time scale for the conversions to appear, however.

Under the illustration banner, there are two apps that work in conjunction with Adobe Illustrator for PC or Mac.

Illustrator Line

Previously called just Line, the new version is similar in that works with Adobe's Ink and Slide digital pen and ruler accessories, but can be used on its own. It is perhaps more aimed at those wishing to use more angular graphics than free-flowing art styles and is a tool with architects in mind.

Among other new options, the latest version can now send vector drawings to desktop Illustrator and then manipulate them further using the more powerful Adobe software. Adobe Illustrator CC 2014 adds the ability to expand to paths.

Illustrator Draw

Illustrator Draw is a new free application for iPad that enables the user to create freeform vector illustrations when out and about using many of the drawing tools from the main desktop software but with a simpler user interface and touchscreen control. It also works well with pressure sensitive styluses, such as Adobe Ink.

Apps relevant to Photoshop and Lightroom are grouped under the Imaging banner.

Photoshop Sketch

Another rebranded app, the new Photoshop Sketch is a drawing application for iPad that offers a huge amount of in-app tools to get the best effect for your drawing. It also now includes new pre-installed brushes and the ability to import your own brushes from Adobe's new Brushes app.

Photoshop Mix

Mix again has been out for several months already but now includes new features. For a start it is now a universal app for iPhone and iPad, so you can enhance, cut out and fiddle with photos on your phone as well. It also links with Adobe Photoshop CC, retaining the layer information of PSD files too.

Lightroom Mobile

The biggest change for Lightroom Mobile is that it's now also available for iPhone. Like with services such as Flickr, you can now also share your Lightroom projects with friends and family members over the Lightroom web view service, who can select favourites and leave comments. GPS details from iPhone photos also now sync with Lightroom desktop.

Naturally, Adobe's video editing is all controlled by Premiere Pro, but there's now a great new app for making the process much more simple when you're on the move.

Premiere Clip

Adobe's new Premiere Clip app for iPhone and iPad is perhaps the one we can see used more universally, by professionals and general members of the public alike. It is a powerful video editing tool with many of the features of Premiere Pro, but is stripped down to be used by anybody.

It offers fast video editing, much like other applications on the market, where you can just drag and drop footage and photos in the order you like and trim them down, but it is also compatible with Premier Pro so you can export the end result to the desktop software and refine the edit with greater control.

The following apps work across different Adobe desktop software packages as they are designed to complement Photoshop and Illustrator by adding different elements for you to use.

Brush

Adobe Brush, like the previously released Color and the new Shape app, turns an iPhone or iPad camera into a capture device where you can point it at a pattern or drawing you'd like to turn into a brush for use in Photoshop software across devices.

Like a scanner, it takes a pic of the surface and the app gives you parameters with which to set the brush shape. When finished, it will be stored in your Creative Cloud library so can be used across multiple utilities.

Shape

Adobe Shape is a clever new app that will turn anything you point an iPhone or iPad camera at into a vector line drawing you can import into Illustrator. It sees the edges of real world objects or the contours of a logo and smooths them to create a graphic. Once in Illustrator or even Photoshop it can be resized and reshaped as much as you like.

Color

Yes it's the American spelling of the word but Color has already been around for a while under the name Kuler. It uses an iPhone camera (not iPad this time) to assess the colours in any object you are focusing on and adds them to your usable palette for Photoshop and Illustrator. They are instantly stored in your cloud library, ready to be accessed the next time you open a supporting application, either mobile or desktop.