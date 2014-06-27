Adobe remembers Windows Phone does exist, releases Photoshop Express for WP8

Another day, another photo-editing app. But this one is from Adobe. And it's for Windows Phone users.

Although Adobe constantly showers Android and iOS users with app-love, it often forgets about Windows Phone users. Not today however. The company has just released Adobe Photoshop Exress for Windows Phone 8(.1) devices. It's a free app that you can immediately download from the Windows Phone Store, though you must have at least 512MB of RAM or more to install the app.

"Say goodbye to uploading your photos from your phone to the PC to Photoshop. With Adobe Photoshop Express, which uses Photoshop technology, you can edit them right on your Lumia," announced Adobe in a press release. "Adobe Photoshop Express has a wide array of tools to help turn your already great photo into one that’ll be admired by many."

Notable features found within Photoshop Express include tools for cropping, rotating, straightening, and flipping, and red eye removal as well as the ability to manually tweak components like exposure, brightness, shadow levels, clarity, contrast, vibrancy. There's even an Auto-Fix option. Adobe described the option as a "one-touch hero" that takes care of everything for you.

And finally, in a nod to Instangram and practically every other photo-editing app available for mobile devices, Photoshop Express includes filters. Adobe called them effects that can be applied with just one tap. There are more than 20 available to use. When you're finished changing the colour and look of your photo, you can then share it through Facebook, SMS, and email.

Keep in mind that Photoshop Express for Windows Phone has some features that cost an additional fee. Both the Adobe Looks pack and Adobe Noise Reduction pack are optional in-app purchases, for instance.