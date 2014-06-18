Adobe launches first hardware set: Ink smart pen and Line smart ruler for drawing on iPad

Adobe has released its first two pieces of hardware today. They are called Adobe Ink and Adobe Line.

Meant to complement the company's new iPad apps (Sketch, Line, and Photoshop Mix), Ink and Line are a set of devices that work together. They act like a smart pen and smart ruler of sorts, enabling you to draw directly on the iPad with precision.

Pocket-lint went hands-on with device prototypes last autumn, when they were widely known as Project Mighty and Project Napoleon. At the time, Adobe had announced it was moving from the concept phase to full production.

We safely claimed that Ink and Line seemed like premium products, mostly because of their solid and beautifully-designed construction. Adobe said it had ergonomics very much in mind, which we could tell during our brief demo.

Ink and Line are finished in a silver matte aluminium, just like the prototypes we saw. The pen, which has a fine, pressure-sensitive tip and connects via Bluetooth, also sports an LED light at the top. It shines to match the colour you select onscreen.

As for Slide, it features capacitive points at both ends. These points allow Adobe's apps to detect its position on the iPad. Once that happens, you'll be able to see both a digital and physical guide for sketching with Ink.

READ: Adobe Project Mighty and Project Napoleon: Hands-on with the pen and ruler

Adobe Ink and Adobe Line are now available in the US for $200. We haven't heard about UK availability or pricing, though we've contacted Adobe for more information and hope to update with those details soon.

Check out the gallery below for a few hands-on pictures as well as concept art.