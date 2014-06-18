  Adobe announces new Creative Cloud updates including Photoshop CC and Premiere Pro CC

Adobe has announced 14 new software developments for its Creative Cloud platform.

The new software, which is updated versions of the classics, include Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Illustrator CC, Adobe Dreamweaver CC and Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Good news for the 2.3 million Creative Cloud subscribers then.

Adobe has also launched three new mobile apps for iPad in Adobe Sketch, Adobe Line, and Adobe Photoshop Mix. This are made to work with Adobe's first hardware line, the Slide ruler and Ink stylus, also announced today.

New Photoshop extras include Blur Gallery motion effects for creating a sense of motion; Focus Mask that makes portrait shots with shallow depth of field stand out; new Content-Aware capabilities; and the recently introduced Perspective Warp for fluidly adjusting the perspective of a specific part of your image without affecting the surrounding area.

Illustrator CC updates include Live Shapes to quickly transform rectangles into complex shapes and then return to the original rectangle with just a few clicks, as well as faster rendering of vector graphics with GPU acceleration on Windows with an Adobe-certified NVIDIA graphics card.

For video there's Live Text Templates and Masking and Tracking, new integrations that leverage the power of Adobe After Effects CC inside Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

The Creative Cloud means that work can be edited across different devices, from computers to mobiles, without worrying about moving files as they're all up to date in the cloud.

Creative Cloud members can update the latest versions of the software from today for free.

