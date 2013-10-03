  Adobe suffers massive hack, names and encrypted credit/debit card numbers taken

If you have your information stored in Adobe's servers, you might want to be aware: the company has just announced it has been the victim of a massive hack.

The information of 2.9 million customers has been taken, which includes encrypted credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates, and other information relating to customer orders. It's bad.

Thankfully, Adobe doesn't believe the hackers had access to decrypted credit or debit card numbers. "We’re working diligently internally, as well as with external partners and law enforcement, to address the incident," the company says.

Along with customer information, source code for numerous Adobe products was taken in the hack. Adobe products include Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, After Effects, and several mobile apps.

For customers who had their encrypted payment information taken, Adobe will offer the option of enrolling in a one-year complimentary credit monitoring membership. Those customers will be promptly notified by Adobe "with additional information on steps you can take to help protect yourself against potential misuse of personal information about you".

Following the hack, Adobe says it has taken security measures. "As a precaution, we are resetting relevant customer passwords to help prevent unauthorised access to Adobe ID accounts," the company wrote on its blog. "If your user ID and password were involved, you will receive an email notification from us with information on how to change your password."

Adobe has yet to identify how information was encrypted on its servers. Nonetheless, no one wants this kind of information floating around in the wild.