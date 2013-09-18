  Adobe Project Mighty and Project Napoleon smart pen and smart ruler planned for 2014 release

Adobe has moved its two hardware concepts from their technology exploration stages to planned products. Project Mighty - its pressure-sensitive cloud pen that works with tablet devices - and Project Napoleon - a digital ruler designed to help draw any type of shape - will be available in 2014.

In a blog posting by Michael Gough, head of Adobe's Experience design team, he revealed that the two projects announced during the Creative Cloud unveiling at the company's Max event in May will be joined by two apps. Project Parallel is a drafting iPad app that works with the Project Napoleon hardware, while Project Contour is described as a "Kuler for shapes". It allows you to take a picture of a shape using an iPhone and use it on an iPad with the Napoleon to simplify architectural design.

Both of the hardware devices have numerous other features that will be detailed in time, but Gough has revealed that Project Mighty will link with the Creative Cloud and allow you to carry all of your favourite digital assets, brushes and colours around with you. It will also allow you to copy and paste across devices.

As well as giving release details for the new hardware concepts, Adobe also revealed that it has passed the one million subscriber mark for the Creative Cloud since its launch in June.