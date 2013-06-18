  Adobe Creative Cloud now features new Photoshop CC, Premiere Pro CC and more

As promised, Adobe has updated its Creative Cloud to bring new features and the upgraded versions of its applications to subscribers. From today, Adobe Creative Cloud members can access 15 applications, including the all-new Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, Dreamweaver CC and Premiere Pro CC.

The company made the bold and controversial decision to ditch a seventh edition of its shop-sold Creative Suite of software, focusing entirely on the cloud instead. That means there will be no CS7 versions of the included software, with the CC editions being the only official updates. Those who want the very latest versions of Adobe's creative software, therefore, will need to subscribe to its Creative Cloud solution.

The new platform - which for existing users simply means a swathe of new downloads for the same price - includes a Creative Cloud desktop app. It helps sync your Adobe account across devices, while giving easy access to installation files and updates. Adobe plans to add desktop font control in the future.

Adobe's Behance service is now integrated with CC. It allows the user to publish portfolios, get feedback from the community on work and more. And all files and assets can now be shared across devices, so a photo taken on an iPad and cleaned using Photoshop Touch, for example, can then be brought straight into the desktop Photoshop CC for further manipulation.

The new dedicated applications within the Creative Cloud add a huge array of new features, with Photoshop CC bringing new sharpening technologies and Premiere Pro CC adding colour grading and much more.

Prices for the new Creative Cloud service vary depending on whether you are an individual upgrading from CS3 or higher, a student, a team, or whether you are new to Adobe products.

The complete package for someone upgrading will cost £27.34 a month; £46.88 a month for those new to the software. Students and teachers pay £15.88 a month, while access to a single app in the package will cost £17.58 a month. All of those subscriptions come with 20GB of storage to keep creations.

Team subscriptions come with 100GB of storage and cost £37.11 if upgrading, £65.44 a month if not.