  Adobe announces 'Project Mighty' smart stylus and 'Napoleon' ruler

Adobe announced new hardware efforts at its MAX conference on Monday. Project Mighty is its new pressure-sensitive pen that works with tablets and Adobe's software to draw creations. Napoleon is a guide and ruler that works alongside the Mighty, allowing users to draw straight lines, a task that has traditionally been difficult on a tablet.

Displaying the project on stage at the MAX conference, Adobe showed how the Mighty can store Kuler coulour palettes, brush settings and a cloud clipboard of previous drawings from its Creative Cloud. The Mighty connects to tablets over Bluetooth, and actually looks fairly similar to other tablet styluses we've seen in the past, including the Jot Touch 4.

We can see Adobe's new hardware coming in handy for its collection of iPad applications, which includes Adobe Photoshop Touch and Adobe Ideas, that allows you to draw right onto the tablet. Photoshop Touch is available on the App Store for $9.99 (£6.99), while Adobe Ideas is Free.

Adobe has yet to go into specifics on when the Mighty and Napoleon will be available to the public. Right now it is in development phases, most likely coming to developers for testing in the near future, so we've yet to hear anything on a release date or pricing.

At the MAX conference, Adobe further announced big news that its Creative Suite will be a $49.99 a month service that will give customers new digital editing tools. Adobe will release apps with new features to Creative Cloud on 17 June, including Dreamweaver, Edge Animate, Flash Professional, and Edge Reflow. Exisiting apps like InDesign, Illustrator, After Effects and Photoshop will also be getting updates. Most shockingly, Creative Suite will replace CS6.