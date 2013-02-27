  Photoshop Touch updated with new version just for phones

The much-loved Photoshop Touch app for iPad has just been given a handset-specific update for iOS and Android.

The application now runs on your smartphone and brings with it a large number of the desktop functions you can expect from Photoshop.

This means you get proper layer editing on images up to 12 megapixels in size, filters and tone and colour adjustments, as well as 2GB of free Adobe Creative Cloud storage to sync images to.

This Creative Cloud sync will allow you to share images and edits across multiple devices, so you can now fix a picture on your smartphone, do some more work on it on your tablet and then finish things off on your desktop.

“Mobile phones are increasingly becoming the primary tool for people to take and edit photos," said Winston Hendrickson, Adobe's vice-president products, creative and media solutions.

“Adobe is dedicated to serving our customers’ evolving creative workflow and we heard, loud and clear, that Photoshop fans wanted some core Adobe imaging magic on their smartphones.”

In other words, we complained about not having Photoshop Touch on smartphones and Adobe, eventually, listened.

So head over to the App Store or Google Play now and you can download the app for yourself. Priced at £2.99, it is quite a bargain for what it can do.