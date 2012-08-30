  Adobe Flash Player returns to Google Play store in UK, thanks to BBC

Adobe Flash is available in the Google Play for UK Android users, following pressure from a group of strategic partners including the BBC.

"Flash Player continues to be available on Google Play for users in the UK for a short while, due to requests from strategic partners," Adobe told the BBC.

The Beeb says it asked Adobe to bring back the app because it uses Flash as the underpinning technology for the BBC's iPlayer application. It is thought the move is to allow the iPlayer to be continued to be used on the go on Android devices.

No date has been set for when Flash will be removed from Google Play for a second time, and the app has been reinstated only in the Google Play UK store.

Before its removal the plug-in was one of the most popular apps on the Play store.

Earlier this month Adobe confirmed that it would be stopping support of its Flash player for Mobile with the company recommending that users of new Android devices should be advised not to install it.

"Flash Player is no longer being updated for new device configurations," the listing states. "Flash Player will not be supported on any Android version beyond Android 4.0.x."

It's not only Android devices that will be devoid of further Flash support, the software is being phased out for every smartphone. Apart from Apple's, of course, which never supported it in the first place.

It looks like the BBC's move has bought it some time, but not a long-term solution.