  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Adobe app news

Adobe Creative Suite CS6 now available

|
  Adobe Creative Suite CS6 now available

We’ve been playing around with Adobe’s Creative Suite 6 (CS6) for a few weeks now, and boy is it impressive stuff.

Originally released as a public Beta, the final product packages are now shipping.

Whether you chose to buy a download or boxed version CS6 is only available via Adobe; there will be no third-party retailers stocking the products.

The forthcoming Creative Cloud – a rentable version of the software – will be available from 11 May priced at £46.88 a month in the UK (VAT included). Existing customers with version CS3 or above can take advantage of a one year contract, priced at £27.34 a month, or £328.08 a year.

Curious creatives can now check out Adobe’s site for fully functional 30 day trials of all the software packages.

What do you think about Adobe's rental concept - will it help cease illegal copies of the product being used?

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  2. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
  3. You can now play Star Wars Holochess with Apple ARKit anywhere for free
  4. Amazon reveals number of Prime subscribers for the first time
  5. Amazon made a web browser app for Android called... Internet
  1. Apple might launch a subscription news service within the next year
  2. Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
  3. This is what Spotify will announce at its 24 April event
  4. Apple Watch might soon have access to third-party watch faces
  5. What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency

Comments