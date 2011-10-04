  Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Surround Sound coming to TVs and Blu-ray players via Adobe Air 3

Adobe Air 3 is a veritable Aladdin's cave of televisual related goodies, not only bringing new 3D gaming and applications to your telly, but 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Surround Sound.

What does this mean exactly? Well first up that for those who have it, you can get the best possible audio out of your 7.1 setup. On top of that it means content providers can now design Flash-based applications that utilise proper 7.1 channel HD audio.

No use bringing all the HD-app goodness to your television via the new Adobe Flash and Air and not having the audio fidelity to back it up, especially if you have a nice Samsung Smart TV or LG setup to enjoy it on.

"Media companies and content distributors can leverage AIR to deliver and monetise premium video applications with pristine sound while consumers can enjoy HD video paired with HD audio delivered directly to the TV," said Adobe's group product manager, Florian Pestoni.

Adobe Max, the developers yearly conference, is in full swing at the moment, turning out more Adobe related excitement than is possible to comprehend. On top of the new versions of Flash and Air, which boast significant speed, video and gaming improvements, there is also the news that Flash is set to try and take hold of our television sets.

Please no Flash adverts while I'm watching Made in Chelsea.

DTS Surround Sound? Yes please? Or no thanks? Let us know in the comments below...