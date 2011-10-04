  Adobe Flash 11 ready for download - even on your TV

The joys of Flash apps look set to grace our television sets thanks to the newly-announced Flash Player 11 and Air 3.

LG and TiVo users have joined in on the televisual Flash app party, alongside Samsung, which allow access to new Air-based applications and games. Titles like Zombie Tycoon and VH1's "I love the 80s" will now start appearing on connected TVs.

On top of the television announcement at this year's Adobe Max conference in LA, the company also pointed to a new version of Flash, for both mobile and desktop.

Flash Player 11 will bring increased 3D support to mobile devices as well as desktop, ushering in what Adobe hopes will be more console quality gaming and applications powered by Flash. Flash 11 and Air 3 are also a lot faster, with 1000x quicker rendering over previous versions.

Stage 3D is Adobe's powerful 3D animation software running within Flash and is designed specifically to bring better gaming and app experiences to phones and mobile devices.

The other bit of good news about Flash 11 is that it has sped up and improved traditional web-based video viewing and is now supporting theatre quality HD content.

You can download Flash 11 and Air 3 here.

