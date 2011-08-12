  Flash update arrives to save every one of us

Adobe has quietly rolled out a major update to Flash 10.3 across a plethora of platforms that fixes a vulnerability that could have left your devices open for attack.

Now, we know that incremental Flash updates are dull - and you've probably got better things to do on a Friday (like playing the new Google+ games) than to worry about a software update of 0.01 importance but Adobe is going code red with its warning on this one. Well, kind of - it said:

"These vulnerabilities could cause a crash and potentially allow an attacker to take control of the affected system."

And it's multi-platform too - if you've got Flash up and running on Windows, Mac, Linux or Android you need to bump up to the latest version in order to keep your machine safe.

iPad and iPhone users need not worry, of course....