  Adobe Edge preview build arrives - Flash pulls a sad face

Adobe has released an early preview of its brand new HTML 5 web animation and interaction software called Edge.

The new software will be built around an open development process, meaning it will be downloadable from Adobe Labs before it even has reached beta stages.

Why exactly is Adobe doing this? Well if Edge is anything like Flash, it is likely a tool that will eventually be used by just about every web designer out there, hence they want to get it right with as much feedback as possible. The public preview is free to get involved in and is aimed at those who normally use HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript.

The launch of an HTML5 design tool from Adobe could be the start of a move away from Flash, although this is unlikely, it is one of its most successful products.

Edge is designed to help bring innovative design and greater creative freedom to new web platforms like Android and the BlackBerry PlayBook, as well as HTML5 desktop sites.

Adobe has created the Expressive Web, a website which showcases brand new CSS3 and HTML5 designs. The site currently exists in beta but is a very good way of checking out what the new web design standard is capable of.

Pocket-lint gained access to an early preview of the software and were suitably impressed. It is a very fast and lightweight piece of kit, as HTML5 should be. Edge is also easy to use and animations are carried out in a logical timeline based manner very similar to Flash. Definitely worth giving it a go if you are interested in web design.

Expect more on Edge as its open development process continues, with a 1.0 release in 2012. Head over to Adobe Labs now to download yourself a copy...