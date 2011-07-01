  Adobe offers Final Cut Pro users healthy discount to swap

Apple’s been getting a lot of bad press since it launched the latest version of it’s video editing package Final Cut Pro. Users have complained, people have asked for refunds, and generally there seems to be a large unrest at what’s happened to their favourite video editing package.

In steps Apple’s arch-nemesis Adobe.

The company that makes Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and oh just happens to be the main competitor to Apple in the video editing space, just announced a deal that will likely sway some Final Cut Pro users worried about upgrading or just uphappy that they have upgraded.

“Video professionals who have purchased any version of Apple Final Cut Pro or Avid Media Composer and want to switch to industry-leading professional video tools by Adobe - Creative Suite CS5.5 Production Premium or Premiere Pro CS5.5 can do so,” Adobe tells Pocket-lint.

Those that do make the jump will get 50 per cent savings on Adobe Creative Suite CS5.5 Production Premium or Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5.

“We’re hearing from video professionals that they want pro level tools that address cutting edge work but also allow them to use legacy footage and workflows,” said Jim Guerard, general manager and vice president of professional video and audio, Adobe. “At Adobe we’ve been in the trenches with video pros for years and with Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5 and CS5.5 Production Premium we’ve delivered professional-grade tools that are already being battle-tested by some of the most innovative filmmakers, broadcasters and video pros.”

It’s worth pointing out that even with the 50 per cent reduction the price of the software in the UK will still be twice that of Apple’s Final Cut Pro X.

The program will end Sept. 30, 2011.