  Adobe CS5.5 brings bundles of new features

Adobe’s Creative Suite has undergone a mid cycle refresh, bringing with it a host of new features, packages, tricks and treats.

Most of the applications get something new, although Adobe admits that CS5.5 is about honing the features available rather than massively overhauling everything – we’ll have to wait for CS6 for that, which is due in a year’s time.

“We’re changing the release schedule to help keep customers ahead of the trends rather than behind them,” an Adobe spokesperson explained to Pocket-lint.

As previously, fans of the software will be able to get it in a number of different versions, including the all-powerful CS5.5 Master Collection with all 15 packages plus.

The full list includes:

Adobe Photoshop CS5 Extended, Adobe Illustrator CS5, Adobe InDesign CS5.5, Adobe Acrobat X Pro, Adobe Flash Catalyst CS5.5, Adobe Flash Professional CS5.5, Adobe Flash Builder 4.5 Premium, Adobe Dreamweaver CS5.5, Adobe Fireworks CS5, Adobe Contribute CS5, Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5, Adobe After Effects CS5.5, Adobe Audition CS5.5, Adobe OnLocation CS5, and Adobe Encore CS5.

Most of the focus in CS5.5 has been on its publishing side for both professional publishers and website designers through upgrades in Dreamweaver and InDesign.

Dreamweaver now gets greater control to view your website designs as they would appear across desktops, tablets and smartphones of different sizes and resolutions, all within a single, easy-to-use panel. It's likely to be the most welcomed feature on the lot.

There’s also full HTML5 support, emulation and debugging, and the software will allow you to quickly create apps for iOS, Android and BlackBerry devices, straight from your HTML layouts.

Also new is Robust jQuery support with integrated jQuery code hinting and starter layouts for many different types of mobile devices and mobile projects in Dreamweaver CS5.5. jQuery - an industry-leading JavaScript framework - makes it easier than ever to build robust user interfaces for mobile projects.

InDesign brings some new goodies too, mainly to the world of digital publishing and eBook authoring, allowing you to create your own Kindle-ready titles or digital magazines that include video and interactive images to be played back on the Apple iPad, RIM BlackBerry PlayBook and a wide variety of Android tablets, including the Motorola Xoom.

Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 products are scheduled to ship within 30 days, with availability through authorised resellers and the Adobe Store at www.adobe.com/uk. Estimated street price for the Suite is expected to be £2,303 for CS5.5 Master Collection, £1,509 for CS5.5 Design Premium, £1,429 for CS5.5 Web Premium, £1,509 for CS5.5 Production Premium, and £1,032 for CS5.5 Design Standard.

Alternatively, for the first time, users will be able to subscribe to Adobe in order to licence the software to save having to buy it. Adobe Photoshop can cost as little as £28 per month, Adobe Design Premium CS5.5 for £72 per month, and Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Master Collection for £116 per month.