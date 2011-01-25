  1. Home
Adobe Photoshop Express 1.5 lands in the App Store

Adobe has announced the arrival of Photoshop Express 1.5 into the App Store - a dual iPhone and iPad app - that works with iOS 4.2+.

The app brings significant improvements to the picture editing application including a new camera workflow that lets you snap pictures from within the app.

PE 1.5 also has full Retina display support on iPhone 4 and iPod touch models so, "photos look smooth and sharp, and the app screen looks crisp and clear".

Multi-tasking is now on board too so you can return to editing your pictures after a bit of browsing or gaming and there is improved photo uploading whereby you can queue and continue uploading photos to Photoshop.com or Facebook in the background, while switching between Photoshop Express 1.5 and other apps.    

“Photoshop Express 1.5 is an incredibly useful release for anyone doing photo capture and editing on iOS devices,” said Matt Domenici, director of product management for mobile imaging at Adobe.

“Our millions of iOS-based users will be delighted by their new ability to capture the right shots more easily, view beautifully smooth versions on-screen, and edit them even while switching back and forth with other apps, picking up right where they left off.”

Photoshop Express 1.5 is in the App Store now, and it's free.

