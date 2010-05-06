  Adobe pledges "the best tools in the world" for HTML5

Amidst all the hubbub about Steve Jobs banning Flash from the iPhone and iPad, Adobe's been quietly working away at its HTML5 authoring tools, and CTO Kevin Lynch has promised that those tools will be the "best in the world".

In a Q&A at the Web 2.0 expo, in response to a question about how the company will react to HTML5, Lynch said: "We see whatever people are using to express themselves. We're going to make great tooling for HTML5. We're going to make the best tools in the world for HTML 5".

The plan is to have a solution if the worst happens and Flash falls out of favour among web developers. There are some early signs of that, with developers keen to make sure that their content is accessible on Apple devices. However, there's also been small boosts for the format of late, with Google's Chrome browser bundling the plugin with new installs.

He also had some choice words for Apple, saying: "It's not about HTML 5 vs Flash. They're mutually beneficial. The more important question is the freedom of choice on the web. We're facing a time where there are some who want to wall off parts of the web and need to have approval. I don’t think that's the role of a company. Apple is playing this strategy where they want to create a walled garden".