Adobe taking CS5 on tour
Adobe has announced that as part of the promotion for its just-released Creative Suite 5 package of apps, it'll be touring the country, taking in the sights of Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and London.
The company will be muscling in to a selection of Vue cinemas, and taking over an auditorium, showing off the features of the new software and offering a few tips, tricks and bits of advice. Visitors will also get the chance to talk to product experts, if you have a particularly technical question that you want the answer to.
The team will be in Edinburgh on 25 May, Manchester on 26 May, Birmingham on 27 May, Bristol on 2 June, and visiting the capital - London - on 3 June. Beforehand, there'll also be a 5-day event on the Web that runs from 10 to 14 May, and will include webinars held in the morning and afternoon on all the products in the suite.
There's no charge for any of the demonstrations. For more info, or to register to attend, head on over to adobecreativejuices.com.
