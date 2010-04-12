  Adobe Creative Suite 5 unleashed

Adobe has announced that the latest version of its massive bundle of art, design, web and development tools has been released. Creative Suite 5 will be available within thirty days.

It includes new versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Premiere, AfterEffects, Fireworks and InDesign, among others. Each is available individually, and several have been bundled together into various packs, comprising the Creative Suite 5 Master Collection, Creative Suite 5 Design Premium, Creative Suite 5 Web Premium, Creative Suite 5 Production Premium and Creative Suite 5 Design Standard.

The software will enable users to create content in the soon-to-be-released Flash Player 10.1 and Adobe AIR 2, which have been optimised for use on mobile platforms. Adobe told Pocket-lint: "While Creative Suite 5 continues Adobe's storied history of delivering astonishing new creative features, this release first and foremost addresses the challenges facing publishers and creatives worldwide - how to build profitable businesses around digital content".

As you'd imagine from CS5, pricing isn't for the faint-hearted. Look away now if you're easily shocked. Estimated street price (excluding VAT) for the various bundles is expected to be £2303 for Master Collection CS5, £1509 for CS5 Design Premium, £1429 for CS5 Web Premium, £1509 for CS5 Production Premium and £1032 for CS5 Design Standard. Ouch.