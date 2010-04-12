Adobe Creative Suite 5 unleashed
Adobe has announced that the latest version of its massive bundle of art, design, web and development tools has been released. Creative Suite 5 will be available within thirty days.
It includes new versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Premiere, AfterEffects, Fireworks and InDesign, among others. Each is available individually, and several have been bundled together into various packs, comprising the Creative Suite 5 Master Collection, Creative Suite 5 Design Premium, Creative Suite 5 Web Premium, Creative Suite 5 Production Premium and Creative Suite 5 Design Standard.
The software will enable users to create content in the soon-to-be-released Flash Player 10.1 and Adobe AIR 2, which have been optimised for use on mobile platforms. Adobe told Pocket-lint: "While Creative Suite 5 continues Adobe's storied history of delivering astonishing new creative features, this release first and foremost addresses the challenges facing publishers and creatives worldwide - how to build profitable businesses around digital content".
As you'd imagine from CS5, pricing isn't for the faint-hearted. Look away now if you're easily shocked. Estimated street price (excluding VAT) for the various bundles is expected to be £2303 for Master Collection CS5, £1509 for CS5 Design Premium, £1429 for CS5 Web Premium, £1509 for CS5 Production Premium and £1032 for CS5 Design Standard. Ouch.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments