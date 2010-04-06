  1. Home
Adobe Lightroom 2.7, Camera Raw 5.7 and DNG Converter 5.7 released

Adobe has updated its Lightroom, Camera Raw and DNG Converter software packages to support a host of new cameras recently released.

The updates add raw file support for nine new popular camera models, including the Canon EOS 550D, Sony A450 and Olympus E-PL1.

The Lightroom 2.7 release candidate is available as a free download for Lightroom 2 customers, and the Photoshop Camera Raw 5.7 release candidate is available as a free download for Photoshop CS4 customers.

The DNG Converter 5.7 release candidate is also available as a free download for all customers.

Newly supported camera models include the Canon EOS 550D (Digital Rebel T2i/ EOS Kiss X4 Digital), Kodak Z981, Leaf Aptus-II 8, Leaf Aptus-II 10R, Mamiya DM40, Olympus E-PL1, Panasonic G2, Panasonic G10, and Sony's A450.

