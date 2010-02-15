  1. Home
Adobe announces AIR for phones

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Adobe has announced that it's rolling out AIR onto mobile phones. The software platform, which promises interoperability over different operating systems and so is used for plenty of applets, including many Twitter clients, will be showing up on Android in 2010. Other platforms may get it too.

The announcement is a clear jab at Apple - which, despite years of promises, has to date failed to reach a deal with Adobe to bring Flash support onto its mobile phones. Instead Adobe's now getting into bed with the iPhone's biggest rival - Google and its Android ecosystem.

Alongside the AIR announcement, Adobe also took the opportunity to launch a beta of Flash Player 10.1 - an update which enhances the capabilities of the platform, offering "expressive" applications and HD video. Adobe pointedly listed the platforms that support Flash - Android, BlackBerry, Symbian, Palm and Windows Mobile.

Looks like the Apple/Adobe fight is getting heated. Grab some popcorn and sit back - this'll be one worth watching.

