  Adobe blushes over Flash porn post

Adobe has elicited an apology from an employee that posted an anti-Apple, pro-porn message on its corporate blog over the weekend.

In protest against the iPad not offering Flash support, Lee Brimelow a "platform evangelist" for Flash, posted screengrabs of many popular sites showing blue legos where the Flash animation or video would be with the line "millions of websites use Flash. Get used to the blue legos".



One of the screen grabs was from the "World Famous Bang Bros" (in HD) clearly a porn site. The move was widely reported, by Pocket-lint too, to show that Adobe was using porn - or lack of it more accurately - as a way to show iPad users what they will be missing. It seems this did not go down well with Adobe big-wigs.



Brimelow has updated his post with the following: "Firstly, this is not the official Flash blog of Adobe. I am one of hundreds of employees that blog. Secondly, regarding the screenshot of the adult website, that was added by me in an attempt to be humorous. Not surprisingly Adobe did not find this humorous at all and that is why I removed it".



"There is no official Adobe movement to 'play the porn card' like some 'news' outlets are reporting", says the evangelist with the hyperlink behind that loaded "news" leading, rather rudely, to Wired.



Stating that he "overlooked the fact that some people are offended by the idea of adult content on the web" and that he loves his iPhone, Brimelow has now removed the offending screenshot.