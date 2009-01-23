  Adobe launches Lightroom 2.3 and Camera Raw 5.3 release candidates

Adobe has announced the availability of Photoshop Lightroom 2.3 and Photoshop Camera Raw 5.3 release candidates from its website.

The "release candidate" label means that the update is well tested but would benefit from additional community testing before it is distributed automatically to all customers.

To help out, the Lightroom and Camera Raw teams would like you to verify the quality of the update through normal usage, ensuring that the application is tested on a wide variety of hardware and software configurations not available internally.

Both release candidates provide additional raw file support for the Nikon D3X and Olympus E-30 cameras. In addition, the Lightroom 2.3 release candidate provides a solution to a memory leak that affected some customers of the Lightroom 2.2 release.

Finally, Lightroom has now been translated into eight new languages including Italian, Spanish, Korean and Chinese - the Lightroom 2.03 release candidate includes these as well.

Head over to the Adobe website to download either update, and then don't forget to leave feedback on the Adobe User to User forum.