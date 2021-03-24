Deezer HiFi is now available for families - known as Deezer Family HiFi

(Pocket-lint) - Deezer has announced that you can now get its HiFi tier as part of its Family package. You can get higher quality streams for an extra $5 or £5 per month which is the same you'd pay for a HiFi account over a standard Premium one.

Deezer Family HiFi is available now for existing accounts and will be available at a later date for new signups, says the Deezer Family accounts can have up to six individual user profiles and there are also parental controls to restrict child access.

It was recently announced that you can now get three months free of Deezer when you subscribe to Deezer Premium, HiFi or Family. After the three months, subscriptions continue at $9.99/£9.99 or $14.99/£14.99 a month. Signing up to one of the plans on the deal will save you £45 on a Family or HiFi account or £30 on a Premium account. What's more, Deezer says this 3-month free offer will be a permanent deal it has available for new users.

The Deezer HiFi tier includes FLAC quality downloads, a dedicated HiFI Room with curated highest-quality content and access to the 360 by Deezer app that enables you to hear tracks in Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Writing by Dan Grabham.