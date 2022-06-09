(Pocket-lint) - TikTok has introduced a new filter, called TikTok Avatars, which overlays Memoji-like animated characters onto your face. These actually try to mimic your expression as you speak and move. Here is everything you need to know about the feature, including how to access and get started using it.

Announced on Thursday 9 June 2022, TikTok Avatars both look and function very similarly to Apple's Memoji feature. The TikTok mobile app uses your phone's camera to detect your face and then it overlays an animated character that copies your movements. You can record with this virtual filter, and it will mirror your mouth, expressions, and more.

To try out the new TikTok Avatars filter, open the latest version of the TikTok mobile app and then follow these steps:

Press the + (record/upload) button at the bottom center to start capturing a TikTok. Tap the Effects button on the bottom right of the recording screen. From the magnifying glass, search TikTok's effects for "avatar". Then, scroll down until you find the effect called "TikTok Avatars" and select it.

There are two dozen pre-made TikTok Avatars to choose from once you select the feature during a video capture, or you can customise your own. TikTok lets you change your skin tone, mouth, nose, eyes, and even jewelry - although your choices aren't that varied. TikTok said its working with a "Creator Diversity Collective" to improve and update its Avatars.

Currently, you can create and share content TikTok Avatars in videos that you'd share publicly or with your followers as well as in videos you'd post to your storytimes.

Here are a few examples:

Idk if this is new or my old millenial ass just discovered it but these TikTok avatars you can make are kinda fun pic.twitter.com/a8PYb6Htnd — wondermundo (@wondermundo) June 9, 2022

TikTok has AR avatars now. Technically impressive, but needs more customisation options. pic.twitter.com/sN4Lia2Xcq — Peter Gasston (@stopsatgreen) June 8, 2022

Writing by Maggie Tillman.