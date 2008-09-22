  CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X4 available in new bundle

Launched in January, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X4 was claimed to deliver better workflow, new tools for putting work online and improved user guides.

In fact, overall, Corel added 50 new and "significantly enhanced" features for graphics projects ranging from creating logos and web graphics, to multi-page brochures, to signage and digital displays.

And now the software is available in a new bundle until 31 December.

When you buy the software package, you can apply for a free 160GB LaCie mobile hard drive worth over £65.

The offer is only valid in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Customers who purchase CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X4 from a reseller are being asked to download an application form from the Corel website and then send it to the address specified with proof of purchase before 15 January 2009.

The free hard drive will then ship after receipt of application.

The deal is also valid for purchases through Corel's eStore.