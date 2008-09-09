  1. Home
Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate launches

  Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate launches
Corel has announced the release of Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate.

This latest Certified for Windows Vista product from Corel claims to feature "new technology enhancements designed to provide users with the widest selection of photo editing features ranging from automatic tools for quick fixes to precision controls for fine-tuning."

There's support for more than 250 raw camera formats and a "Creative Content Pack" that includes 150 brand-new, custom-made photo frames, photo edges and Picture Tubes.

In addition, there's new Corel Painter Photo Essentials 4 and "PHOTORECOVERY" that can recover images, movies and sound files from accidentally reformatted memory cards as well as a background remover tool.

With a suggested retail price of £79, Corel Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 Ultimate is available starting today in English, French, German, Dutch, Italian and Spanish through www.corel.com. Registered users of Paint Shop Pro Photo X2 may purchase the Ultimate Update Kit for £34.

