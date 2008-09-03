  Use your photography in personalised postcards with PPme

If you're going on holiday and think you could make better postcards than the tacky ones you see in the beach shops over there, then why don't you?

A new online service called PPme allows you to create your own personalised postcard, using your own photography, sent directly to your friends and family for 99p.

All you need to do is log on to the website, upload your shot, add a greeting for the front if you wish, and of course your personal message and address for the receiver on the back. PPme then print it and post it the very next day, using a real first class stamp. At least the postcard will make it to them before you get back in the country this way.

Of course, it doesn't have to just be used in the holiday sense - you can send a postcard to say thank you or as party invitations. As they're personalised, they can be whatever you want.

Visit the website for more information and to get started.