  TIPA Awards winners announced

The winners of the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) awards 2008 have just been announced and are certainly worth a peek, especially if you're thinking about buying a new camera.

Billed by TIPA as the "most coveted photo and imaging awards in Europe", there were 32 categories that covered everything from cameras and accessories to printers and software.

Panasonic Lumix FX-500 picked up the award for best compact, while Sony's Alpha 200 was named best entry-level DSLR. Nikon cleared up in the DSLR expert and professional categories with their D300 and D3 models respectively.

Nokia N82 was the proud winner of best mobile imagine device, while HP, Canon and Epsom were all honoured with awards in the image printing categories.

This year's awards ceremony, the 17th in the series, took place at the Flora in Cologne. A full list of winners and more information is online at the TIPA site.