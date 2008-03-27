  Blurb launches international competition

Blurb is calling for all photographers, Flickr obsessives, bloggers, artists and authors to enter its international online photography book competition.

The closing date for the competition is 14 July, and so enter now to be in with a chance to win $25,000 and a trip to San Francisco.

Entrants can enter a book they have already made or can download free software from Blurb, make a photobook and then enter it into the competition.

There are two categories - General and Themed.

The General category gives entrants the creative freedom to produce the book of their choice.

The Themed category invites any topic, concept or collection of work that demonstrates how photography can create a narrative in book form.

There will be an awards ceremony in San Francisco where the grand prize and top category winners will be honoured on 12 September 2008.

But there will also be "meet-ups" in San Francisco, New York, London (10 October) and Cologne, where attendees can talk to industry peers, judges and fellow photobookers.

And there is also the Photography.Book.Now (PBN) International Salon and Symposium, which will travel around the world showcasing the competition’s winning books, and hosting a half-day symposium featuring panels and presentations "exploring the modern photography book movement".