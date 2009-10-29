Tiscali offers "Music for Life"

TalkTalk's Tiscali.co.uk has joined the ranks of UK ISPs providing music services with the launch of "Music for Life", said to be a "new" music download offering available to all Tiscali users.



www.tiscali.co.uk/downloads offers access to a catalogue of over 6.5 million MP3s in a service powered by eMusic.

The offering is the same as eMusic's standalone subscription models and can be seen as follows:

eMusic Basic - 24 downloads for £9.99 per month - then £0.42 per song

eMusic Plus - 35 downloads for £13.99 per month - the £0.40 per song

eMusic Premium - 50 downloads for £17.99 per month - then £0.36 per song

eMusic Connoisseur - 75 downloads for £24.99 per month - then £0.33 per song

To promote the launch, Tiscali.co.uk will be giving users 50 free tracks when they sign up for a 14-day free trial of Music for Life.



Downloads are DRM-free, so compatible with all portable music players and can be burned to an unlimited number of CDs.