  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Tiscali offers "Music for Life"

|
1/2  
Tiscali offers "Music for Life"

TalkTalk's Tiscali.co.uk has joined the ranks of UK ISPs providing music services with the launch of "Music for Life", said to be a "new" music download offering available to all Tiscali users.

www.tiscali.co.uk/downloads offers access to a catalogue of over 6.5 million MP3s in a service powered by eMusic.

The offering is the same as eMusic's standalone subscription models and can be seen as follows:

  • eMusic Basic - 24 downloads for £9.99 per month - then £0.42 per song
  • eMusic Plus - 35 downloads for £13.99 per month - the £0.40 per song
  • eMusic Premium - 50 downloads for £17.99 per month - then £0.36 per song
  • eMusic Connoisseur - 75 downloads for £24.99 per month - then £0.33 per song

To promote the launch, Tiscali.co.uk will be giving users 50 free tracks when they sign up for a 14-day free trial of Music for Life.

Downloads are DRM-free, so compatible with all portable music players and can be burned to an unlimited number of CDs.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Walmart's Jetblack shopping service launches with built-in AI assistant
  2. How to get round the Instapaper outage in Europe and read your saved articles
  3. Google's Neighbourly app lets out-of-towners ask residents for tips
  4. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  5. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  1. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  2. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  3. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
Comments